Southfield man found dead in driver’s seat of car that struck pole, tree on Northwestern Highway

Michael Laviolette pronounced dead at scene, officials say

Derick Hutchinson
, Senior Web Producer

The scene of a May 10, 2021 crash on Northwestern Highway in Southfield. (WDIV)

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – A Southfield man was found dead in the driver’s seat of a car that crashed into a utility pole and a tree on Northwestern Highway, police said.

Southfield police were called around 11:15 p.m. Monday (May 10) to the northbound lanes of Northwestern Highway at J.L. Hudson Drive, according to authorities.

A driver had noticed a crash scene and called police, officials said. When officers arrived, they said they found Michael Laviolette, 58, of Southfield, in the driver’s seat of a black GMC Terrain.

Officials said the Terrain had struck a utility pole and a tree before coming to rest.

Laviolette was removed from the Terrain by Southfield firefighters and pronounced dead, authorities said.

Investigators believe the Terrain was heading north on the Lodge Freeway, exited at Northland Drive, went over the median, hit a utility pole, crashed into a tree and then stopped.

Speed appears to have been a factor, police said.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Southfield police at 248-796-5408.

