Police ID Pontiac woman accused of stabbing sleeping grandfather who let her stay on his couch

PONTIAC, Mich. – Police have identified the Pontiac woman who is accused of stabbing her sleeping grandfather in the middle of the night after he let her stay on his couch because she had nowhere to live, authorities said.

Officials said they were called at 12:08 a.m. Monday (May 10) to the Phoenix Place Apartments in the 47200 block of Woodward Avenue in Pontiac.

Oakland County deputies said they found Shanitra Lashay Seay, 27, of Pontiac, in the lobby of the apartment building, and she told them she had stabbed a man in an upstairs apartment because he tried to kill her, according to authorities.

Shanitra Lashay Seay (WDIV)

Deputies found the 75-year-old man on the floor of his apartment with multiple cuts on his head, face, arms, chest and tongue, they said. He was treated and taken to McLaren Oakland Hospital in critical condition.

The man told authorities he had been sleeping in his bedroom when Seay, his granddaughter, came in and attacked him with a large knife. He said he had no idea why she attacked him, according to police.

Seay had contacted him several hours before the attack and said she had nowhere to live, so he let her stay with him and sleep on the couch, the man told police.

Seay had a cut on her hand, police said. She was taken into custody without incident and held at the Oakland County Jail.

On Tuesday, Seay was charged at 50th District Court on a charge of assault with intent to murder. A not guilty plea was entered on her behalf.

A conviction on the charge could result in a maximum penalty of life in prison, officials said.

Seat is being held in lieu of a $70,000 cash bond, surety or 10%.