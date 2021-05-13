Detroit man accused of driving drunk on I-75 with 10-year-old son in passenger seat

TROY, Mich. – A Detroit man is accused of driving drunk on I-75 with his 10-year-old son in the passenger seat of the pickup, police said.

Troy police said the 42-year-old Detroit man was pulled over around 10:55 p.m. May 8 on southbound I-75 north of West 14 Mile Road.

An officer said he pulled over a black 2019 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck because it was being driven erratically.

When the officer spoke with the driver, he noticed a child in the passenger seat, authorities said. The boy was identified as the driver’s 10-year-old son, according to police.

Officials said the driver performed poorly while doing sobriety tests. He was asked to submit to a preliminary breath test, but refused, police said.

The driver was arrested and taken to the Troy Police Lock-up Facility, where he agreed to a chemical blood test, officials said. He is charged with child endangerment and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, pending lab results.