Southfield rap duo ‘Deuces Wild’ accused of stealing millions with fraudulent tax returns

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – A female rap duo out of Southfield called “Deuces Wild” is accused of filing fraudulent tax returns and stealing millions of dollars.

The two said the money went to buy a fleet of luxury cars. Their fraud scheme went on for years, according to authorities.

Sameerah Marrell and Noell Brown are facing federal charges of aggravated identity theft and false claims of conspiracy.

An investigator for the IRS said the two filed 122 tax returns and got the IRS to issue them more than $13.6 million. More than $5.5 million had already been paid out to them.

The IRS said they filed electronically and by mail from Michigan and Georgia. They made up companies called Lucid Communication Trust, which got a tax return of $57,000. They also made up a company called For Weaves, which got a $31,000 tax return.

An informant brought in on the scheme let investigators listen to a call where they said the two described the scheme. They stole people’s identities and filed multiple returns, police said.

Ad

READ: Local 4 Defenders coverage