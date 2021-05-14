Family searching for answers in 18-year-old man’s murder in Detroit

DETROIT – A Detroit family continues its search for answers after an 18-year-old man was killed last week.

Shawn Ewing was shot to death last Monday, May 3, on Tacoma Street on the city’s east side. Family members said Ewing was weeks away from graduating from Eastpointe High School.

His sisters made a plea for anyone with information to come forward.

“It hit different when you watch somebody grow from a baby to a young man. So I’m just asking anybody out there to help us find out who did this to our brother,” said Lateshia Wilkerson.

“He had a big smile every time you seen him. He was a happy kid. We’re gonna miss them,” said Jovan Wilkerson.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 for tips leading to an arrest. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 800-Speak Up.

