Meijer, Kroger will continue to require masks in all Michigan stores

Shoppers walk in and out of a Meijer store for grocery shopping during the coronavirus outbreak as they wear masks and gloves in Arlington Heights, Ill., Thursday, April 9, 2020. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Meijer and Kroger both said Friday that anyone entering stores will still be required to wear a mask -- for now.

Michigan, following CDC guidelines, lifted mask requirements for most indoor and outdoor settings for fully vaccinated residents, an order going into effect on Saturday, May 15.

Under the updated MDHHS Gatherings and Mask Order, Michiganders who are outdoors will no longer need to wear a mask regardless of vaccination status.

While indoors, fully vaccinated Michiganders will no longer need to wear a mask, but residents who are not vaccinated, or have not completed their vaccinations, must continue to wear a mask or face covering to protect themselves and others.

In a statement to Local 4, Meijer said: “While we are aware of new CDC guidance, many state or local orders in the Meijer footprint remain in effect regarding masks. In order to help ensure the continued health and safety of all its team members and customers, Meijer continues to require face coverings by anyone entering a Meijer store or Meijer Express station at all locations, except where medical conditions prevent them from wearing one.”

In a statement to Local 4, Kroger said: “At this time, The Kroger Family of Companies continues to require everyone in our stores to wear masks. We are encouraging and incentivizing associate vaccinations by offering a $100 one-time payment to associates who receive the recommended doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. As we have throughout the pandemic, we are reviewing current safety practices, the CDC’s latest guidance, and soliciting feedback from associates to guide the next phase of our policy.”

We’ll let you know how other stores are handling the new mask orders as we get information.