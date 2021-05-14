Partly Cloudy icon
Royal Oak police search for stolen dog

French Bulldog taken from yard of home

Dane Kelly
, Web Producer

Police are looking for the man who took a French Bulldog from a home on May 13, 2021. (WDIV)

ROYAL OAK, Mich. – Police in Royal Oak are asking for assistance in locating a dog that was stolen from its home.

According to authorities, Little Racks was taken from a yard on Mason Court just before 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Police said a black Dodge Caravan pulled up and a man wearing a brown baseball cap, blue sweater and brown pants exited the vehicle. Minutes later, the man was seen walking away from the property and carrying the French Bulldog.

Police said he returned to the van immediately and left.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Royal Oak Police Department at 248-246-3500.

Police said the dog thief was in this black Dodge Caravan. (WDIV)

