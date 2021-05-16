Mostly Cloudy icon
COVID mass vaccination clinic at Ford Field ends Monday

Officials to hold virtual press conference

Kayla Clarke
, Web Producer

DETROIT – Monday is the final day of the COVID-19 mass vaccination clinic at Ford Field in Detroit.

Officials are marking the site’s final day with a press conference that will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s Protect Michigan Commission, the Detroit Lions, FEMA, and Henry Ford Health System will all attend the press conference.

Officials will share findings from a statewide survey on Michigan residents’ perceptions about the vaccine.

The event will be streamed on the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Facebook page.

Ford Field is Michigan’s largest on-site COVID-19 vaccination clinic and first opened on March 24. The clinic operated from 8 a.m. until 8:30 p.m. seven days a week for eight weeks under the federal government’s vaccination pilot program.

