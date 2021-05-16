Metro Detroit children 12 and up receive Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

DETROIT – Many Metro Detroit doctors and nurses got their children vaccinated on Saturday.

This comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention authorized the Pfizer vaccine for children ages 12 to 15 in May.

Several children received the vaccine at Ascension hospital in Southfield.

Some say they were nervous, but felt it was important to get the vaccine.

“I think it’s really important because it can keep people safe,” said Sara Johnson who received the vaccine.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 874,624 as of Saturday, including 18,607 deaths, state officials report.

Saturday’s update includes a total of 1,289 new cases and 107 additional deaths.

