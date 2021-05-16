Metro Detroit weather: Rainy Sunday morning followed by slight chance of showers this afternoon

DETROIT – I hope you enjoyed the first half of the weekend! It was great barbecue weather, not to mention great weather for a Tigers walk-off win at Comerica Park!

Although we are starting our Sunday with some showers around they will rapidly diminish early this morning, and most of the rest of the day should be dry as this morning’s computer models are downplaying our afternoon shower chances.

That doesn’t mean that there is no chance for a brief pop-up shower. Rather, it means that most of us won’t see one and only a few of us will. So, even with small chances, you still want to periodically check our app’s real-time radar just to make sure nothing pops up and heads your way if you have outdoor plans.

Highs in the low 70s (22 degrees Celsius) today will be similar to Saturday’s high. Wind remains light and from the southeast, at 4 to 8 mph so, once again, those on the east side near the big lakes will be cooler today.

Today’s sunrise is at 6:11 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 8:49 p.m.

Partly cloudy Sunday night, with lows in the low to mid 50s (11 to 12 degrees Celsius), and calm air.

Monday brings some clouds, but increasing sunshine during the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s (23 to 24 degrees Celsius).

Becoming mostly clear Monday night, with lows in the mid 50s (12 to 13 degrees Celsius).

Mostly sunny on Tuesday with highs in the mid to upper 70s (25 to 26 degrees Celsius).

Increasing clouds Tuesday night with lows in the middle 50s (14 degrees Celsius).

Mostly cloudy on Wednesday as a warm front crosses the area from south to north, which could trigger a few showers. Highs in the upper 70s (26 degrees Celsius).

Becoming partly cloudy Wednesday night, and you’ll notice the much warmer air mass as temperatures only drop into the low 60s (17 degrees Celsius).

Thursday and Friday looks to be partly cloudy and hot. Highs should reach the mid 80s (30 degrees Celsius)!

The hot weather continues into next weekend, as highs remain in the mid to upper 80s (30 to 31 degrees Celsius). This far in advance, it’s almost impossible to nail down the placement of any upper level disturbances crossing the state, which could trigger scattered thunderstorms. In fact, the warm temperatures combined with the cold early season lake temperatures means that some robust lake breezes could develop next weekend…and those by themselves could trigger a few thunderstorms if the atmosphere is unstable enough.