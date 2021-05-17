Partly Cloudy icon
59-year-old killed by 2 hooded men during robbery attempt on Detroit’s east side, police say

Reward of up to $2,500 offered for information in murder of Joseph Gennrich

Derick Hutchinson
, Senior Web Producer

Joseph Gennrich
Joseph Gennrich (WDIV)

DETROIT – A 59-year-old was killed by two men wearing hoods and dark clothing during a robbery attempt on Detroit’s east side, police said.

Detroit police said Joseph Gennrich was killed at 1:45 a.m. March 12 in the 11000 block of Charlemagne Avenue, between Gunston Avenue and Conner Street.

Authorities believe Gennrich was killed by two men during an attempted robbery.

The men were wearing dark-colored clothing and hoods over their heads, according to officials.

Crime Stoppers of Michigan is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest in the case. Anyone with information should call 1-800-SPEAK-UP. Calls can be made and rewards can be paid anonymously.

