Detroit police want help locating man suspected in double shooting

DETROIT – Police are asking for help locating a man wanted in connection to a double shooting that happened on Detroit’s west side.

The shooting happened on Friday at 7:25 p.m. in the 18700 block of Shaftsbury Avenue, according to police. Two men were sitting inside of a 2007 Nissan when the male suspect walked up and fired several rounds into their vehicle.

One victim was pronounced dead at the scene and another was transported to a hospital and is listed in temporary serious condition.

Police said the suspect was is in his mid-20s, 5′9′' and was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants and had a blue cast on his arm. The suspect is to be considered armed and dangerous, police said.

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

Ad

READ: More local crime coverage