Partly Cloudy icon
82º

Local News

Detroit police: Suspect in double shooting on city’s west side turns himself in

1 person was killed, another hospitalized

DeJanay Booth
, Web Producer

Tags: 
Detroit
,
Shooting
,
Double Shooting
,
Fatal Shooting
,
Suspect
,
Detroit Police
,
Detroit Police Department
,
DPD
,
Shaftsbury Avenue
,
Wayne County
,
Michigan
Handcuffs graphic
Handcuffs graphic

DETROIT – Police said a man wanted in connection to a double shooting that left one person dead in Detroit turned himself in on Monday.

According to the Detroit Police Department, the suspect was taken into custody without incident.

PREVIOUS: Detroit police want help locating man suspected in double shooting

The shooting happened at about 7:25 p.m. on Friday, May 14, in the 18700 block of Shaftsbury Avenue, according to police. Two men were sitting inside of a 2007 Nissan when the suspect walked up and fired several rounds into their vehicle.

One victim was pronounced dead at the scene and another was transported to a hospital and listed in temporary serious condition.

MORE: Detroit crime news

Unnamed suspect. (Detroit Police Department)

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: