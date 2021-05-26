Detroit police: Suspect in double shooting on city’s west side turns himself in

DETROIT – Police said a man wanted in connection to a double shooting that left one person dead in Detroit turned himself in on Monday.

According to the Detroit Police Department, the suspect was taken into custody without incident.

The shooting happened at about 7:25 p.m. on Friday, May 14, in the 18700 block of Shaftsbury Avenue, according to police. Two men were sitting inside of a 2007 Nissan when the suspect walked up and fired several rounds into their vehicle.

One victim was pronounced dead at the scene and another was transported to a hospital and listed in temporary serious condition.

