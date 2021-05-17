Downriver grandfather with dementia taken advantage of at neighborhood yard sale

DETROIT – Marilyn Langley whose vulnerable husband with dementia and Parkinson’s disease was targeted at a family yard sale spent most of the day sitting in the same spot during the event.

The wife went inside to collect some bags she was donating to an area church and her husband Mike was in the garage.

That’s when a man walked up spotted a computer tablet, gave him two dollars and took off.

“He couldn’t tell me what he sold so I looked around to figure out what was missing,” said Marilyn Langley.

Over the weekend the Langley family held the yard sale with all the typical items. What wasn’t for sale is the tablet.

“The guy should have known better. Who sells a tablet for two dollars and with everything on it,” said Wendy Langley, the couple’s daughter.

The surveillance cameras of neighbors are only turned on at night. The family has described the person who took the item as a tall white man with brown hair. They hope he’ll do the right thing and come forward.

HOW TO HELP

If you want to reach out to the family to help get a new computer tablet purchased email: wendylangley62@gmail.com

