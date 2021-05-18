Detroit police seek missing 13-year-old girl

DETROIT – Police are looking for a missing 13-year-old girl named Mahogany Pettaway who was last seen in the 200 block of Chalmers in Detroit at around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 16.

According to police, the teen went to take out the trash and then left her home in the area without returning.

She is described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs 170 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair.

Police say she went missing wearing a burgundy jacket with white and black on it, black shirt with a pink logo, black shorts and black Nike shoes. The teen is in good health.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 313-596-5540 or Crime Stoppers by dialing 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

