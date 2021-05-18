Man, woman charged in Redford Township shooting that killed 1, injured another

The scene of a fatal May 13, 2021, shooting in Redford Township

REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A man and a woman have been charged in connection with a Redford Township shooting that killed a man and injured another, officials said.

The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. Thursday (May 13) at the Warwick Village mobile home park near Joy and Telegraph roads, according to authorities.

Police said two men in their 20s were shot, and one of them died from his injuries.

Maurice Ali Crisp, 40, and Amy Renee Morgan, 40, both of Redford Township, were taken into custody Friday. Crisp was arrested in Redford Township, and Morgan was located in Livonia, police said.

Crisp was on parole for homicide, according to authorities.

Both were arraigned Monday at 17th District Court.

Crisp is charged with first-degree premeditated murder, assault with intent to murder, firearm possession by a felon, habitual offender -- fourth offense and three felony firearm violations.

Morgan is charged with accessory after the fact to a felony and habitual offender -- second notice.

Maurice Ali Crisp (WDIV)