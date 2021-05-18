Metro Detroit weather: Heat to begin building up in next few days

DETROIT – We may have said goodbye to the 70s for at least a week. Heat really starts to build in the next couple days.

Summer Preview

Eighty-degree highs are about to takeover the forecast. We’ll just touch that mark on Wednesday. Then the mid 80s arrive by Thursday. Friday and Saturday will be our warmest days of the forecast, as temperatures peak in the upper 80s. These numbers will be a lot closer to records than normals. We’ll miss some of these by a handful. But the weekend records will be the most attainable targets. Saturday’s record is 90 from 1994. Sunday’s record is only 89, set back in 1964. The forecast highs both days are just two degrees away from those records. So it won’t take much of a change to tie or beat them.

Weekend Rain

Scattered afternoon and evening showers are possible Wednesday, but the weekend looks like we could get wet then as well. As temperatures get summerlike, it doesn’t take much lift to scare up a shower or storm. Saturday, a disturbance overhead could trigger a few showers. Sunday’s chances are better, but the majority of both days will be dry. We should be able to wait out anything that pops up if you’ll be outside enjoying the faux July.

Ad

Cooler Week

Monday will start a cooler trend. Since we’ll be so warm for the later half of this week, even a cooldown will keep us well above normal highs for late May. In fact, we still should hit the 80s through Tuesday. But temperatures drop back to seasonable levels for the second half of next week.