President Biden touts electric vehicles in visit to Dearborn Ford Rouge Electric Vehicle Center

DEARBORN, Mich. – President Joe Biden visited the Dearborn Ford Rouge Electric Vehicle Center on Tuesday to see the new all-electric F-150 pickup which the company is going to unveil Wednesday.

Two miles from where Biden was in Dearborn thousands gathered in solidarity with Palestinians.

Ford Motor Co. announced in the fall that it is investing nearly $1 billion in its Metro Detroit plants to build electric vehicles.

The automaker said 200 workers will be hired at its Rouge Electric Vehicle Center where they will build the all-electric F-150 pickup starting in mid-2022.

“The future of the auto industry is electric. There’s no turning back ... The American auto industry is at a crossroads. The real question is whether it will lead or fall behind in the race of the future,” said Biden.

He pointed to America’s best selling vehicle to make the case that the government incentivize electric vehicle production and provide the needed charging stations.

“Thank you for showing how we win the competition in the 21st century. You know, how the future is going to be made. It can be made here in America. Made in America,” said Biden.

Biden slammed former United States President Donald Trump for his policies that took away incentives for electric vehicles.

He even sat in the F-150 pickup and asked a lot of questions about it.

The Michigan Republican Party issued a statement on Biden’s visit.

“President Joe Biden and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer are trying to take credit for the great work being done by Ford Motor Company, but make no mistake, the Biden/Whitmer economic agenda is to raise taxes on working families and kill good paying manufacturing jobs in order to appease the liberal coastal elite and permanent Washington political class,” said Ted Goodman, Communications Director, Michigan Republican Party.

