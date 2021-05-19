Partly Cloudy icon
2 uninvolved women shot, 1 killed when argument between men leads to shooting at Detroit gas station

19-year-old woman killed

Derick Hutchinson
, Senior Web Producer

A Detroit police car.
DETROIT – An argument between two men at a Detroit gas station led to shots being fired, and two women who had nothing to do with that argument were struck by gunfire -- one fatally, according to police.

Officials said the argument broke out Wednesday at the Mobil gas station at East Outer Drive and Conant Street.

One of the men pulled out a gun during the argument and started shooting, authorities said.

A 19-year-old woman who wasn’t involved in the argument was shot, police said. She was taken to a nearby hospital, where she died from her injuries, according to officials.

Another woman was grazed by a bullet, but stayed at the scene, police said. She was taken to St. John’s Hospital in an ambulance.

Police are still searching for the shooter, they said.

