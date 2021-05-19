Bystander witnesses Roseville police officer’s act of kindness

ROSEVILLE, Mich. – Roseville police received a call last night of reports that a homeless man was walking around a Meijer parking lot.

Sharon is a regular shopper at the Meijer and was picking up groceries on Tuesday night when she noticed a man walking in the store with just his socks on.

“I just happened to look over and saw this homeless guy walking through the store, realized he didn’t have any shoes on, only his socks that had holes in it,” Sharon said.

Roseville police Chief Ryan Monroe said they had received calls earlier of reports of a man wandering around the parking lot barefoot.

“Obviously needed some help so our officers were dispatched there,” Monroe said.

What Sharon noticed after seeing the man in the checkout line is what made her post to Facebook.

“I noticed that behind them following was a Roseville officer who actually had bought him shoes and snacks,” Sharon said.

Outside of the Meijer Sharon snapped a few pictures of the officer helping the man in need and posted what she had just witnessed to social media.

Monroe said the sergeant who helped the man wanted to remain anonymous but he’s happy Sharon got a chance to show a positive story on social media.

