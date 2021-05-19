Police ID man who drove from NC to Port Huron to see woman he met online, passed out drunk in car

Emory Conner Lewis is accused of being found drunk in a car with guns, drugs and his 11-year-old son.

PORT HURON, Mich. – Police have identified the man who drove all the way from North Carolina to see a woman he met online only to be found passed out drunk in Port Huron with four loaded guns, drugs and his 11-year-old son in the car, authorities said.

A Port Huron officer noticed a blue Honda Civic parked at the Marathon gas station in the 1300 block of Military Street at 1:32 a.m. Monday (May 17).

Emory Conner Lewis, 40, of Raeford, North Carolina, was slumped over the steering wheel inside the Civic, officials said. An 11-year-old boy was playing with Pokemon cards next to a loaded handgun in the back seat, according to police.

When the officer tried to wake Lewis up, he noticed another loaded handgun, a .223-caliber rifle with loaded magazines and a loaded shotgun, officials said.

There was also an open liquor container, prescription drugs and what appeared to be illicit drugs inside the Civic, according to authorities.

Investigation revealed Lewis had driven to Michigan to meet a woman he’d met on a social media site, police said. He was driving on a suspended license and didn’t have a permit to carry a firearm, officials said.

Lewis was arrested and take to the St. Clair County Intervention Center for carrying a concealed weapon, child endangerment/operating under the influence of drugs, possession of dangerous drugs, possession of a firearm while intoxicated and driving on a suspended license.

Police said the 11-year-old was Lewis’ son. The boy was turned over to the Department of Human Services, which is making arrangements to get him back home to relatives in North Carolina.

Lewis was arraigned Tuesday in 72nd District Court on charges of possession of a controlled substance -- methamphetamine/ecstasy, operating while intoxicated with an occupant under 16 -- second offense, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of firearms while under the influence, operating with a suspended, revoked or denied license, and open container of alcohol in a vehicle.

He is being held on $15,000 bond and is scheduled to return to court at 9 a.m. May 25, officials said. A preliminary examination is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. June 1.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call police at 810-987-6688 or email by clicking on the CAPTURE link at www.porthuronpolice.org.