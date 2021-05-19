Clear icon
Video: Port Huron police finds man passed out with 11-year-old son, drugs, guns in vehicle

Police say the man drove from North Carolina to see someone he met online

Jason Colthorp
, Anchor/Reporter

Tags: 
Port Huron
,
North Carolina
,
Drugs
,
Guns
,
Child
,
Military Street
,
Arrest
,
Port Huron Police
,
Michigan
,
Local News
,
Local
,
News
,
Michigan News

PORT HURN, Mich. – A Port Huron police officer came upon a man appearing to be drunk behind the wheel of a parked car.

In the back seat was the man’s 11-year-old son.

ORIGINAL: Man drives from NC to Port Huron to see woman he met online, passes out drunk with guns, drugs, son in car

On Monday, May 17, the officer approached a blue Honda Civic at a gas station on Military Street and sees a man slumped over the wheel. The 11-year-old was in the back seat playing with Pokemon cards, and police found a loaded handgun on the seat next to him.

As the officer tried to wake up the man, he noticed a second loaded handgun and a rifle with loaded magazines. Additionally, open liquor, illegal drugs and prescription drugs were also found.

Police said the driver, 40-year-old Emory Lewis, drove to Port Huron from North Carolina to see someone he met online.

Lewis is charged with:

  • Controlled Substance – Possession of Methamphetamine/Ecstasy – Felony
  • Operating While Intoxicated  2nd Offense – Occupant less than 16 – Misdemeanor
  • Weapons – Carrying Concealed - Felony
  • Weapons – Firearms – Possession under the influence – Misdemeanor
  • Operating – License Suspended, Revoked, Denied - Misdemeanor
  • Alcohol – Open container in vehicle – Misdemeanor
Emory Lewis (WDIV)

