Detroit Board of Police Commissioners holds first meeting in search for new chief

DETROIT – James White will serve as the interim chief of Detroit police after James Craig steps down in June.

The Detroit Board of Police Commissioners met Thursday afternoon to discuss the process of choosing a new police chief. James Craig attended the meeting.

Craig told the board that the next chief of police should come from within the department.

“The talent is here within this department,” Craig said.

Interim Chief James White will have to compete for the job with 20-30 candidates that a minority Detroit search firm will look for nationwide.

Detroit mayor names James White interim police chief

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan on Monday announced former assistant police chief James White has been named the city’s interim police chief.

White, who left the Detroit Police Department last year to become director of the Michigan Department of Civil Rights, will fill the role left by Chief James Craig, who announced his retirement effective this June. White’s tenure as interim chief starts June 1.

