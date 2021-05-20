Michigan state trooper overcome by fentanyl during traffic stop, saved by Narcan

KAWKAWLIN, Mich. – A Michigan State Police trooper came into contact with fentanyl during a traffic stop Thursday and fell to the ground, officials said.

The incident happened at 2:13 p.m. Thursday (May 20) in Kawkawlin, which is in Bay County, Michigan.

Troopers were called to M-13 near Beaver Road on reports of a reckless driver, according to authorities.

When troopers saw the vehicle, they conducted a traffic stop and spoke to the driver, who was suspected of being under the influence of drugs, police said.

During a search of the vehicle, a one-year MSP veteran came into contact with suspected fentanyl, officials said. He adjusted his face mask, but started to feel disoriented and lethargic, authorities said.

The trooper fell to the ground and his partner recognized the signs of an overdose, according to police. He administered a dose of Narcan, which allowed the fallen trooper to recover, officials said.

Authorities said the trooper was taken to a nearby hospital. He is stable and expected to be released soon, they said.

The 32-year-old driver is being evaluated and could face felony drug charges, police said.