Coast Guard, Wyandotte police searching for missing boater

WYANDOTTE, Mich. – Officials are searching for a person who fell off of a boat into the Detroit River early Friday morning.

According to Wyandotte police, three people were on a boat in the Detroit River Friday morning, and one of them fell overboard sometime around 5:30 a.m. With assistance from the Coast Guard, Wyandotte police have been searching for the missing boater.

You can see footage from the search in the video above.

The search has been unsuccessful as of 8 a.m. Friday.

No further details have been provided at this time.

