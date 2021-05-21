Detroit police look to new technology to help get guns off the streets

DETROIT – Police are finding new ways to get guns off the streets. They’re using new technology in neighborhoods that are seeing a spike in shootings.

The fatal shooting of an innocent bystander has touched a nerve in the community.

Morgan Dawkin’s death gripped the attention of Detroit’s Board of Police Commissioners. They said violent crime is out of control and they want to know what the Detroit Police Department is going to do about it.

Assistant Chief Todd Bettison said the department is going to stop the violence and technology is helping them do it.

The city’s ShotSpotter program includes sensors that detect gunshots. The notification gets police officers to the location faster and it helps them get the guns off the streets.

