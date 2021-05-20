Family in shock after teen bystander killed by stray bullet at Detroit gas station

DETROIT – A 23-year-old man was taken into police custody Thursday. He’s accused of being involved with a shooting that killed an innocent bystander.

Morgan Dawkins had just gotten to the gas station with her friend when shots started being fired.

Her grandmother, Evelyn Lynn, and her mother, Theresa Dawkins, said a coward opened fire in the parking lot at the gas station on Detroit’s east side Wednesday. Morgan Dawkins was still in her best friend’s car when they were both shot.

Morgan was taken to a nearby hospital, where she died.

“She did nothing. She was an innocent bystander,” Evelyn Lynn said. “I want to make it clear. She did nothing. She was a baby. She was 18.”

Morgan’s family is heartbroken by their loss and furious at the gunman, who was quickly identified and arrested by Detroit police.

Authorities said that had the bullet that grazed Angel Davis been an inch off, she would have been killed.

“They don’t care,” said Billy Davis. “They don’t care. You’d think you could go to the gas station in broad daylight at 1 p.m. in the afternoon.”

Morgan Dawkins was also a young mother. Her family said Riley Simone was her world.

“I do not expect him to see this interview and feel sorry,” Theresa Dawkins said. “If he had that in him, he would have not pulled the gun out and started shooting.”

