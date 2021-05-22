Detroit police seek 27-year-old man with mental health condition

DETROIT – Police are looking for a 27-year-old man who was last seen May 17.
According to authorities, Elmalike Martin was last seen at about 2:15 p.m. Monday near Wayne State University.
He is reportedly in good physical condition, but suffers from a mental condition. His family said that they are concerned because he has never gone missing before and is without his medication.
|Elmalike Martin
|Details
|Age
|27 years old
|Height
|5 feet, 9 inches
|Weight
|150 pounds
|Clothing
|Last seen wearing a black jacket and dress shoes
Anyone who has seen Elmalike Martin or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5940 or Crime Stoppers 1-800-Speak-Up.
