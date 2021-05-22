Detroit Public School students hold vaccination event for classmates

DETROIT – A group of students got involved in the effort to get their classmates vaccinated Saturday.

A student-led group with the Detroit Public Schools Community District held its first event for families at the A. Philip Randolph Career and Technical Center on Hubbell Avenue.

It was a district-wide vaccination event for families and children 12 and older.

“They can now get the vaccine and we have parents that have been waiting on this moment,” said DPSCD Board of Education President Angelique Peterson-Mayberry. “We have partnered up with the city of Detroit, Ascension, Henry Ford Health Systems and the Health Department.”

Students, like Lauryn Simmons, were able to get their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine just in time for the upcoming 2021-22 school year.

“This is all in place to make sure that we’re safe and to make sure that COVID doesn’t continue to run rampant,” Simmons said. “I just want to be apart of the plan.”

Ad

While parents, like Lorie Pittman, were just happy to get the process done and out the way.

“I didn’t feel comfortable sending him to school, so when they opened it up, we were elated,” Pittman said.

With all the opportunities, she said there’s really no excuse to get your child or yourself vaccinated.

“I say I’d rather have it and not need it, than to need it and not have it. The same thing with our children because it’s getting younger and younger with the COVID cases,” Pittman said.