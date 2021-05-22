Partly Cloudy icon
69º

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Live stream: Mass for the Vigil of Pentecost 2021 in Detroit

Live broadcast of mass to begin Saturday evening

Natasha Dado
, Web Producer

Tags: 
News
,
Detroit
,
Wayne County
,
Religion
,
Catholic
,
Metro Detroit
,
Mass
,
Events
,
Events in Detroit
,
Cathedral of the Most Blessed Sacrament
,
Vigil of Pentecost 2021
The mass will be held on Saturday, May 22 beginning 7 p.m. at the Cathedral of the Most Blessed Sacrament in Detroit.
The mass will be held on Saturday, May 22 beginning 7 p.m. at the Cathedral of the Most Blessed Sacrament in Detroit. (Archdiocese of Detroit)

DETROIT – Mass for the Vigil of Pentecost 2021 will be held on Saturday, May 22 beginning 7 p.m. at the Cathedral of the Most Blessed Sacrament in Detroit.

The event will be broadcast live. You can watch it in the video player below.

Watch Live

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: