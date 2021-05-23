Dive team pulls body out of cemetery pond in Clinton Township

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The Macomb County Sheriff’s Dive Team pulled a body out of a pond inside a Clinton Township cemetery Sunday morning.

An employee at Hebrew Memorial Cemetery called police at about 9 a.m. and said there was a body floating in the water. Police recovered the body and said it had been in the pond for several days.

Police said they are still unsure how the body got into the pond, but they will have a better understanding after an autopsy is performed.

