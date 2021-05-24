Community ready to cheer on Romeo’s Rachel Mac in live finale of ‘The Voice’

Romeo ready to cheer on Rachel Mac in live finale of The Voice

ROMEO, Mich. – Driving down the main streets in Romeo and you’ll see signs that read “Let’s go Rachel Mac.”

The 16-year-old Romeo High School student is putting the town on the map as a contestant on “The Voice,” and they couldn’t be more excited for her.

“It’s up all over town at restaurants, local restaurants, fast food places. All you see is all about Rachel Mac,” said Amber Fountain, guidance counselor at Romeo High.

Rachel’s teachers and classmates said she deserves to be here. Her theater teacher, Kendra Knoblock, said will never forget hearing her audition for the school play early last year.

“It was one of those moments that made you happy to be in education. It’s like ‘I get to watch this girl, I get to work with this young lady and I get to see her build her dreams and her passions,’” Knoblock said.

Rachel has made her classmates proud being the youngest performer in the finals, as well as snagging Nick Jonas as her coach. Her cousin, who also attend Romeo High, said she’s making a name for the family.

“Her blowing up like this is pretty crazy for the family, and it’s really exciting,” said Kahlil McLeod.

The small town is now asking for some big city love, encouraging people to vote for Rachel as the season 20 winner of “The Voice.”

Watch the finale at 8 p.m. tonight on Local 4.

Watch the full report in the video above.