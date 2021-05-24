Detroit residents asked for input on city spending of $400M from American Rescue Plan

DETROIT – The city of Detroit is receiving hundreds of millions of dollars from the federal government through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), and Detroiters are being asked to share their thoughts on how the money should be spent.

Detroit will receive at least $400 million in funding through the ARPA in an effort to help the city invest in key areas to meet residents’ needs, especially regarding COVID-related issues, over the next few years. Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan is holding a virtual meeting at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 25 to discuss potential spending priorities for the city, and residents are being asked to attend and provide input on the proposed ideas.

The virtual meeting will be held over Zoom on Tuesday. Participants can access the meeting by clicking here, or dial into the meeting by calling 313-626-6799 at 7 p.m. The Zoom meeting I.D. is 827 5298 2663.

Ad

Officials say the city will focus on spending the funds within the following priority areas:

Fighting intergenerational poverty

Neighborhood investment

Investment in parks & recreation, cultural assets

Public safety

Closing the digital divide

Small business support

Mayor Duggan is expected to present specific spending opportunities within each of the priority spending areas during Tuesday’s meeting.

Related: Rescue aid package may reduce inequality, but for how long?

Following Tuesday’s public meeting, the city is planning to host 25 additional community meetings over 25 days in an effort to receive input on spending priorities from as many Detroit residents as possible. Dates and times for these meetings have not yet been announced, but will soon be posted on the city’s website right here, officials said.

Related: Busy week of Michigan COVID news: Whitmer’s restaurant photo, new restrictions, returning to work