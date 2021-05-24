Former Michigan State basketball star Keith Appling arrested in connection with Detroit murder

CHELSEA, Mich. – Former Michigan State basketball star Keith Appling has been taken into custody in connection with a Detroit murder investigation, police said.
Appling was named a suspect in a Saturday night shooting on Detroit’s west side. Authorities said the incident happened around 7:10 p.m. Saturday in the 13200 block of Whitcomb Road, near Greenfield and Schoolcraft roads.
Officials said Appling got into an argument with a 66-year-old man, and the dispute escalated into a shooting. Appling is accused of firing multiple shots, killing the man, according to police.
Sources told Local 4 the argument might have centered around a stolen gun.
Michigan State Police troopers arrested Appling around 10:30 a.m. Monday (May 24) in the 1500 block of Commerce Park Drive in Chelsea. They said a firearm was recovered, but Appling was taken into custody without incident.
In 2018, Appling was sentenced to 18 months of probation after officers found about 20 grams of heroin in a vehicle he was driving.
He was sentenced to a year behind bars in 2017 after pleading guilty to one count of carrying a concealed weapon and one count of attempting to resist and obstruct a police officer.
Police continue to investigate Saturday’s shooting.