Former Michigan State basketball star Keith Appling in custody in murder investigation

CHELSEA, Mich. – Former Michigan State University basketball star Keith Appling was arrested without incident on Commerce Park Drive at 10:30 a.m. Monday.

“Appling was a hell of a basketball player in high school. He was a good college player,” retired Detroit assistant police chief Steve Dolunt said.

Dolunt said the rise and fall of Appling is a depressing story.

“Very sad set of circumstances. I’m sure (former teams) are like, ‘What happened to you since you left?’ Because he was one of (their) top prospects and this goes beyond basketball. It’s life and the poor guy made the wrong decisions,” Appling said.

Appling was arrested in Chelsea following a two-day manhunt in the investigation of the death of 66-year-old Clyde Edmonds who was shot and killed on Whitcomb Street on Saturday night.

“I was told they found a MSU hat and a gun at the scene and a revolver,” Dolunt said.

Detroit police confirmed that Appling and the victim are related by marriage.