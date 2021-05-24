New visitation policy adopted by Beaumont Health to take effect Tuesday, May 25

DETROIT – Due to a decline in Michigan COVID-19 cases statewide and increased vaccination rates all Beaumont Health hospitals are allowing patients to have one support person or visitor each day regardless of vaccination status.

This updated policy change only applies to patients who do not have COVID-19 and are also not suspected of having the virus.

The new policy goes into effect at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, May 25.

To view the complete updated policy with details, click here.

Beaumont Heath will continue to evaluate visitation policies and procedures and update the guidelines as needed.

RULES OF NEW POLICY

Masks must be worn by everyone, regardless of vaccination status. In addition, each visitor will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms prior to entering the building.

Every visitor must also be free of COVID-19 symptoms and cannot be waiting for COVID-19 test results.

For patients who do not have COVID-19, only one support person at a time may be at the bedside each day.

Support persons can alternate during the day, exchanging in the lobby or outside the hospital.

Up to three exchanges per day are permitted.

After a visit is complete, everyone must leave the hospital and cannot remain in waiting areas, public areas or cafeterias.

No one will be allowed in rooms of patients with pending or positive COVID-19 tests except for individuals who are approaching the end-of-life, patients under 21 years of age, women in labor, or other extreme circumstances where the benefits of presence outweigh the risk of COVID-19 exposure.

All exceptions must be approved by clinical leadership.

