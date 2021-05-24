Part of Oakland Mall in Troy forced to evacuate due to gas leak

TROY, Mich. – Part of Oakland Mall was evacuated on Monday due to a gas leak, Consumers Energy confirmed.

According to Consumers Energy, a two inch plastic service line was hit by a third party contractor.

As of 5:30 p.m. crews were at the scene with more expected to arrive.

While reports circulated that the whole mall was evacuated, Consumers Energy believes it is only part of the mall.

The situation is expected to be fixed once all crews arrive to the scene.

Oakland Mall will not confirm what part of the structure was evacuated.

Stay with Local 4 News and ClickOnDetroit as this story continues to develop.

oakland mall wont confirm what part they have evacuated. i have a message into troy pd.