Local News

4 people shot, 1 killed while playing basketball in Inkster

Police investigating; gunman fled the scene

Tim Pamplin

Man killed, 3 others shot playing basketball in Inkster
INKSTER, Mich. – Police said one person was killed and three others were injured in a shooting while playing basketball in Inkster.

The shooting happened Monday night, May 24, in the area of Rosewood Street and Center Drive when someone came running from between homes and opened fired.

The gunman fled the scene.

Inkster police are investigating along with Michigan State Police, Dearborn Heights police and Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.

Watch the full report in the video above.

