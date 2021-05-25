4 people shot, 1 killed while playing basketball in Inkster

INKSTER, Mich. – Police said one person was killed and three others were injured in a shooting while playing basketball in Inkster.

The shooting happened Monday night, May 24, in the area of Rosewood Street and Center Drive when someone came running from between homes and opened fired.

The gunman fled the scene.

Inkster police are investigating along with Michigan State Police, Dearborn Heights police and Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.

