Inkster man killed hours after police investigated shooting of his girlfriend at the same house

INKSTER, Mich. – An Inkster man was shot and killed overnight, just hours after police went to the same house to investigate because his girlfriend had been shot, officials said.

Inkster police were called around 4 a.m. Tuesday (May 25) to a house in the 3800 block of Inkster Road, according to authorities.

Officers said a woman at the home had been shot, but she is expected to be OK. Police said they took a gun from Burnis King, her boyfriend, to make sure it wasn’t the weapon used in the shooting.

After police left, the people responsible for shooting the woman returned to the same home around 6:05 a.m. and shot King in the head, authorities believe.

King died from his injuries, Michigan State Police said. He was in his mid-30s.

The investigation continues.

Due to the proximity, officials are also investigating whether this incident is related to the shooting of four people Monday night in Inkster.