LIVE STREAM: Detroit mayor holds meeting to propose spending projects, request input from residents

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, talks Thursday, April 23, 2020, in Detroit about the initiative to give about 51,000 K-12 public school students in Detroit computer tablets and high-speed internet to help transition from classroom to virtual learning during the coronavirus pandemic. As schools closed in March as part of the state's stay home order to slow the spread of the virus many suburban districts quickly moved teaching online. Detroit lagged because nine of 10 students don't have access to tablets, computers or the internet. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

DETROIT – The city of Detroit is receiving hundreds of millions of dollars from the federal government through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), and Detroiters are being asked to share their thoughts on how the money should be spent.

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan is holding a virtual meeting at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 25 to discuss potential spending priorities for the city, and residents are being asked to attend and provide input on the proposed ideas. Watch the virtual Zoom meeting live in the video player below (click here if the player doesn’t appear).

Those interested in participating in the meeting and sharing their input can join the meeting by clicking here, or dial into the meeting by calling 313-626-6799 at 7 p.m. The Zoom meeting I.D. is 827 5298 2663.

Ad

Detroit will receive at least $400 million in funding through the ARPA in an effort to help the city invest in key areas to meet residents’ needs, especially regarding COVID-related issues, over the next few years.

Officials say the city will focus on spending the funds within the following priority areas:

Fighting intergenerational poverty

Neighborhood investment

Investment in parks & recreation, cultural assets

Public safety

Closing the digital divide

Small business support

Mayor Duggan is expected to present specific spending opportunities within each of the priority spending areas during Tuesday’s meeting.

Related: Rescue aid package may reduce inequality, but for how long?

Following Tuesday’s public meeting, the city is planning to host 25 additional community meetings over 25 days in an effort to receive input on spending priorities from as many Detroit residents as possible. Dates and times for these meetings have not yet been announced, but will soon be posted on the city’s website right here, officials said.

Ad

Related: Busy week of Michigan COVID news: Whitmer’s restaurant photo, new restrictions, returning to work