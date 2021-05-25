Man stabbed to death overnight in middle of Livonia intersection, police say

Police at the intersection of Plymouth and Middlebelt roads in Livonia on May 25, 2021.

LIVONIA, Mich. – A man was stabbed to death overnight in the middle of an intersection in Livonia, police said.

The incident happened around 5:20 a.m. Tuesday (May 25) at the intersection of Plymouth and Middlebelt roads, according to authorities.

Witnesses said a man was walking north in the crosswalk when he exchanged words with two other men walking south, officials said.

One of the men walking south pulled out a knife and stabbed the northbound man in the chest, according to police.

Authorities said the two southbound men fled northeast from the intersection. They were dressed in dark clothing, witnesses said.

The stabbing victim died from his injuries, officials said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Livonia police at 734-466-2470.