Livonia police: Man fatally stabbed while walking at Middlebelt, Plymouth roads

LIVONIA, Mich. – A man was fatally stabbed Tuesday morning while walking in the crosswalk at Middlebelt and Plymouth roads in Livonia.

Livonia police said the man was walking northbound in the crosswalk about 5:30 a.m. when two other men walked past him. Words were exchanged and one of the men walking southbound pulled out a large knife and stabbed the man who was walking northbound. He was stabbed in his chest and died.

Police are looking for two suspects but have not offered descriptions. They are interviewing witnesses.

The intersection was shut down to traffic as police investigated.