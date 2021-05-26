Crews battling 425-acre fire in Northern Michigan

Images from a 425-acre fire in Wexford County, Michigan, on May 26, 2021.

WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich. – Crews from the DNR are currently battling a 425-acre fire -- a total perimeter of about 5.2 miles -- in Northern Michigan.

The fire, which was reported shortly after 4:30 p.m. Tuesday (May 25), is about five miles northwest of Manton and 21 miles southeast of Traverse City, according to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.

Fire suppression has continued into Wednesday in northern Wexford County, officials said.

DNR officials said the total fire perimeter is estimated at about 5.2 miles, but currently, 4.1 miles of the perimeter has been contained, with the remaining 1.1 miles in progress.

The fire area is east of 31 Road, west of 33 Road, north of 12 Road and primarily south of 8 Road, according to the DNR.

Officials are still investigating the cause of the fire.

Experts said the area received a tenth-inch of rain overnight, which helped fire crews. Scattered rain in the area Wednesday morning might have also helped.

Crews are working to suppress the fire and hot spots as temperatures are expected to increase into the 70s and winds are expected to be at 10-15 mph.

Emergency response Tuesday included 29 DNR firefighters, a DNR Incident Management Team, a DNR spotter airplane, DNR law enforcement, the U.S. Forest Service Air Attack team -- including four Fire Boss single-engine air tankers -- and one Type 1 helicopter.

Currently, 22 DNR firefighters, a DNR Incident Management Team, a DNR spotter airplane and the Colfax/Greenwood Volunteer Fire Department are still working on fire supression.