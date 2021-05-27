Crews continue battling 378-acre fire in Northern Michigan

WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich. – Crews from the DNR are continuing to battle what is now estimated to be a 378-acre fire -- a total perimeter of about 6.3 miles -- in Northern Michigan.

The fire, which was reported shortly after 4:30 p.m. Tuesday (May 25), is about five miles northwest of Manton and 21 miles southeast of Traverse City, according to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.

DNR officials said the updated fire perimeter is estimated at about 6.3 miles, but currently, 5.9 miles of the perimeter has been contained, with the remaining two-fifths of a mile in progress.

Wildfire smoke hangs over a May 27, 2021, fire in Wexford County.

Overall, fire officials believe the fire is about 78% contained.

The fire area is east of 31 Road, west of 33 Road, north of 12 Road and primarily south of 8 Road, according to the DNR.

Officials are still investigating the cause of the fire.

On Thursday, crews are focusing on containing lines on the uncontrolled fire edge. They are monitoring and patrolling the fire area and continuing work to fell hazard trees.

DNR officials said suppression efforts have resulted in the protection of 151 structures -- 86 homes and 65 outbuildings. The only reported loss from the fire includes a travel trailer, a utility trailer, a backhoe tractor implement and a snowblower, according to the DNR.

Residents are asked to stay clear of the area. If that’s not possible, use caution and stay on alert for dead, standing trees that could fall over.

As of Thursday afternoon, 25 DNR firefighters and a DNR Incident Management Team are still battling the fire.

Rain is in the forecast Thursday afternoon, overnight and Friday in Wexford County, which is expected to help with suppression efforts.