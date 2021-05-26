Police seek missing man with autism last seen in Grosse Pointe Woods

GROSSE POINTE WOODS, Mich. – Michigan State Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing man who was last seen in Grosse Pointe Woods Tuesday morning.
Police are looking for Andrew Robert Zierk who was last seen at about 8:45 a.m. on May 25 in the area of 20025 Mack Avenue. Officials say the man has autism and suffers from medical conditions that require medication.
A photo of Zierk can be seen above. Identifying characteristics can be found below.
|Andrew Robert Zierk
|Details
|Height
|5′7″
|Weight
|140 lbs
|Hair color
|Brown
|Eye color
|Hazel
|Clothing
|Black and white plaid shirt, red shorts, tan shoes
Police did not say how old Zierk is.
The missing man does not drive and does not have a vehicle due to a medical condition, officials said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Grosse Pointe Woods Police Department at 313-343-2410.
