Police seek missing man with autism last seen in Grosse Pointe Woods

Andrew Zierk last seen Tuesday morning

Grosse Pointe Woods police are looking for Andrew Robert Zierk who went missing on May 25, 2021. Photo provided by Michigan State Police.
Grosse Pointe Woods police are looking for Andrew Robert Zierk who went missing on May 25, 2021. Photo provided by Michigan State Police. (WDIV)

GROSSE POINTE WOODS, Mich. – Michigan State Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing man who was last seen in Grosse Pointe Woods Tuesday morning.

Police are looking for Andrew Robert Zierk who was last seen at about 8:45 a.m. on May 25 in the area of 20025 Mack Avenue. Officials say the man has autism and suffers from medical conditions that require medication.

A photo of Zierk can be seen above. Identifying characteristics can be found below.

Andrew Robert ZierkDetails
Height5′7″
Weight140 lbs
Hair colorBrown
Eye colorHazel
ClothingBlack and white plaid shirt, red shorts, tan shoes

Police did not say how old Zierk is.

The missing man does not drive and does not have a vehicle due to a medical condition, officials said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Grosse Pointe Woods Police Department at 313-343-2410.

