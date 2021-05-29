Detroit barricaded gunman who fired shots at girlfriend taken into custody

According to police, on Friday at around 9:05 p.m. in the 2500 block of Woodstock Drive in Detroit the 44-year-old gunman fired shots at his 29-year-old girlfriend after a dispute.

DETROIT – A barricaded gunman who fired shots at his girlfriend was taken into custody by officers on Saturday, Detroit police say.

According to police, on Friday at around 9:05 p.m. in the 2500 block of Woodstock Drive in Detroit the 44-year-old gunman fired shots at his 29-year-old girlfriend after a dispute.

The woman managed to escape the area without getting hurt. When officers arrived they declared it a barricaded gunman situation.

At around 12:20 a.m. Saturday the gunman was taken into custody by police without incident. Police recovered a weapon from the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit police at 313-596-1240.

