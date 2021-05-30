Man dies in single vehicle Monroe County crash

There was two men in the vehicle. Only one survived the crash.

MONROE COUNTY, Mich. – On Saturday, a man died in a single vehicle Monroe County crash that happened on southbound I-75 near East Front Street.

Police say the pickup truck was traveling southbound when it lost control, drove off the road, struck a construction sign, left the roadway and rolled over.

There was two men in the vehicle. Only one survived the crash.

In addition to the Monroe Police Department and Monroe Fire Department, other area emergency services responded to the crash.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Monroe police at 734-243-7500 or detective Christopher Nelson at 734-243-7509.

Read more: Monroe County headlines