51-year-old man dead after being struck by vehicle in Orion Township

ORION TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A 51-year-old man has died after he was hit by a vehicle Saturday in Orion Township.

According to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened at about 11:15 p.m. on May 29 in the area of Lapeer Road near Greenshield Road.

Authorities said deputies and the Orion Township Fire Department arrived on the scene and observed two people rendering aid to the victim.

“OTFD arrived on the scene and performed life saving measures. Paramedics transported the victim to McLaren Oakland Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased by a physician,” read a press release from the sheriff’s office.

An investigation indicated that the victim, who was wearing all dark clothing, was walking his bike across Lapeer Road in a non-cross walk area when he was struck by the 19-year-old driver, from Mount Pleasant, traveling southbound on the road.

Authorities said alcohol was not a factor and the driver was not injured.

