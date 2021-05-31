Clear icon
Local News

Fire damages historic Brigadoon Cottage on Mackinac Island

No injuries were reported

Dane Kelly
, Web Producer

The Brigadoon Cottage on Mackinac Island on May 29, 2021 (left) and on May 30, 2021 (right) (Photo: Heather Fairbanks)
MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich. – A historic home on Mackinac Island was badly damaged Sunday evening due to a fire.

Photos and videos from the scene captures flames erupting from the roof of the Brigadoon Cottage.

Witnesses said the roof is severely damaged, but it doesn’t appear that fire spread to other buildings.

“We arrived before the first responders since we were sitting on a porch a few doors down,” said Heather Fairbanks. “We’re so grateful they were able to respond and contain the fire so quickly.”

Fairbanks said the Mackinac Island Fire Department arrived within minutes after flames became visible.

No injuries were reported.

