Later last call: Curfew on Michigan restaurants, bars lifted today

LANSING, Mich. – The curfew on Michigan restaurants and bars will be lifted today, the first step of the state’s new plan for fully reopening.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer‘s office outlined a new version of the “MI Vacc To Normal” plan in May, which included the end of the curfew requirement for restaurants and bars, starting June 1.

Previously, all bars and restaurants were required to stop offering indoor dining by 11 p.m. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services initially implemented a 10 p.m. curfew in November.

Additionally, restaurants don’t have to limit individual table capacity, which was at a maximum of 6 people per table.

“So June 1, and then July 1 -- those are the two steps,” Whitmer said. “We’ve collapsed the Vacc To Normal (plan) because it became very clear that it was important for us to give people sure dates and confidence that we can be safe doing this. So that’s why we’ve reconfigured the plan.”

Michigan’s change of course came as the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention overhauled its recommendations for mask wearing among fully vaccinated residents. The state has also seen steady improvement from its COVID-19 metrics and daily case reveals.

